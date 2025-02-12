The Bristol Blue Devils overcame a large fourth quarter deficit on the way to a stunning 43-38 overtime win against Lincolnville in the girls Busline League championship game on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Boothbay. Down twelve points with 1:42 remaining, the undefeated Blue Devils rallied to tie the match 33-33 and sent it to an overtime session. The Blue Devils outscored the Lynx 10-5 in the extra four minute period to win the Busline League crown.

“Not one person on our bench thought the game was over,” said Bristol head coach Holly Nelson of the Lynx’s 12 point advantage with less than two minutes remaining. “I told the girls, you CAN do this. Your defense is what got you here, now let’s finish this game.”

Before the fourth quarter drama, Bristol got off to a very sluggish start in the match and trailed 7-4 after one quarter and 14-6 at halftime. After being held to just six points in the first half by a stingy Lynx defense, the Blue Devils offense regrouped at halftime and exploded for 37 points in the final two quarters and overtime session.

Dory Westhaver and Anna Brackett each scored 12 points to lead the Blue Devils offense. Also scoring points for Bristol were Rose Eraklis 10 (including four in overtime), Ava Larabee Cotz 8, and Norah Lord one.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

