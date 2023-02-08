Advanced Search
Bristol boys, Nobleboro girls advance to Busline championship game Saturday, Feb. 11 at Lincoln Academy

Boothbay’s Xavi Hall brings the ball up the court. (Paula Roberts photo)

Claire Ward and Arabella Hodgdon battle for a rebound. (Paula Roberts photo)

Malachi Farrin scores on a Blue Devil breakaway. (Paula Roberts photo)

Top seed Bristol boys basketball team defeated second ranked Woolwich 66-25 in the Busline League South Division championships on Feb. 8 to advance to the championship game, to be played on Feb. 11 at Lincoln Academy at 10 a.m.  Leading the Blue Devils in scoring were Malachi Farrin with 27 points, Joey Crocker 115 and Koleman Chesebro 10. Woolwich was led by Jacob Colby-Bunell with 13.

Top seed Nobleboro girls basketball team defeated second ranked Boothbay 34-16 to clench a berth in the Busline League championship game to be played Feb. 11 at Lincoln Academy at 12 noon. Leading the Lions the South Division win were Lilly LaBrie 10, and Brea Lafrenaye and Clarie Ward 8 each. Boothbay was led by Xavi Hall and Eleanor Erwin with 6 each.

