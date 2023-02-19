Bud Elwin Earns Coaches Award at Red Sox Fantasy Camp

Bud Elwin, of Walpole, recently returned from his fourth and final Red Sox Fantasy Camp, held on Jan. 14-24 at the Jet Blue Park Complex in Ft. Meyers, Fla.

At 83, Elwin tied for the oldest person attending the camp. Out of the 120 participants at the camp, 85 were returnees, including one who had attended the camp for 15 straight years. The majority of players were like Elwin in their fourth or fifth year. He estimates the average age was 50.

Elwin said the quality of play has improved over the years.

“These people had a lot more talent than they had in the past,” he said.

The biggest difference he noticed was in the pitching with the ball coming to the plate at 75-80 mph. In the campers’ game against the former pros, pitches flew at 90 mph.

Elwin played and coached first base for the Embree Outlaws. He was presented a Coaches Award, given to the player who demonstrated leadership, sportsmanship, team spirit, and skill. The award was chosen by his coaches and former Red Sox players Alan Embree and Dennis Ray “Oil Can” Boyd.

“The award was a surprise. Was it the way I conducted myself, yes. Did I expect it, no. Those are the things you can take to baseball, a desire to get better,” Elwin said.

Both coaches were former Red Sox pitchers. Embree appeared in more than 60 games for 10 straight seasons while playing on multiple professional teams, mainly as a relief pitcher. Boyd started his professional career in Boston, where he played for the Red Sox from 1982-1989.

Elwin was presented with the Mr. Hustle Award and received a crystal trophy at his third Red Sox Fantasy Camp in 2012. He also attended in 2010 and 2011.

Elwin’s team played eight games, winning just one 17-7. In the seven losses, five were by one run, and four were by walk-off hits.

“It was a great time. The great thing is I did not injure myself and was not sore. I worked out for a year preparing for this thing and it worked. I had no pains after playing for eight days,” Elwin said.

He said there were about 25 people lined up to see the trainer to be “wrapped up or iced down.”

“I give the credit to my wife for making me get physical therapy,” Elwin said.

At the fantasy camp, Elwin said the throws from shortstop and third base to him at first were flying.

“You had to stay alert at first base,” he said.

He batted just over .200 and drove in a few runs. He said he would have liked to have hit better, but that he was not used to the fast pitching.

“The youth came to the top,” Elwin said.

His locker was sandwiched between Bob Montgomery and Steve Lyons. Montgomery was the backup catcher to Carlton Fisk, and Lyons who was a utility player for the Red Sox organization.

“It was nice to be sitting there and talking baseball with them,” Elwin said.

Elwin said the camp was very well run and described the former players as “very hospitable.”

Elwin had perfect weather for the fantasy camp, with no rain and temperatures in the 80s. When he left Florida, it was 82 degrees, and when he arrived home it was 18 below zero.

“That was a 100-degree difference,” Elwin said.

Elwin will play in his final baseball game in September at Fenway Park.

