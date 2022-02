Madison robbed the Seahawk nest for a 67-62 win on Feb. 10 in their MVC season finale. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 22-8 first quarter lead. Boothbay rallied in the fourth quarter to pull within three. The Seahawks were forced to foul, and Madison made them pay the price for a five point win. Boothbay was led by Gryffin Kristan with 19, Lucas Hardwick 12 and Connor Wenners 12. Madison was led by Callan Franzy with 24, Thomas Deen 22 and Kayden Hibbard 12.

