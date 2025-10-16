The Lincoln Academy field hockey team lost to Lawrence 3 1 on Friday, Oct. 10 in Newcastle. The Bulldogs led the Eagles 2-1 at halftime and held on for the victory.

Teagan Bryce scored the only goal for the Eagles on a penalty corner in the first half. Izzy Drake scored all three goals for the Bulldogs, including their final tally in the fourth quarter.

Lawrence defenders were able to hold off a strong push by the Eagles offense at the end of the match. Lincoln Academy peppered the Bulldogs’ net with 14 shots, their highest shot total of the season, according to head coach Lindsey Herring.

“We had multiple scoring opportunities but weren’t able to get the job done,” said Herring.

The Eagles also had six penalty corners in the game. Lincoln Academy goalie James Neptune-Benner made 14 saves.

Bailey Brewer attacks the goal during Lincoln Academy’s 3-1 loss to Lawrence on Friday, Oct. 10 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Lincoln Academy’s Lexie Houghton battles for a loose ball during a 3-1 loss to Lawrence on Friday, Oct. 10 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Lauren Lee fires a shot for the Eagles during a 3-1 loss to Lawrence on Friday, Oct. 10 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Lincoln Academys Bella Collamore smashes the ball up the field during a 3-1 loss to Lawrence on Friday, Oct. 10 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Francis McGonigle-Dow takes a shot during a 3-1 loss to Lawrence on Friday, Oct. 10 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Bella Collamore winds up for a hit during a 3-1 loss to Lawrence on Friday, Oct. 10 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Lauren Lee gathers a ball in the midfield during Lincoln Academy’s 3-1 loss to Lawrence on Friday, Oct. 10 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

