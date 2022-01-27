Advanced Search
Busline cheering championship meet set Wed., Feb. 2

at

Medomak Middle School will host the 2022 Busline League Cheering Championship on Wed., Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m..  There are three participating schools this year, Medomak Middle School, Great Salt Bay, and Jefferson Village School.

