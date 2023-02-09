Medomak 38 – Camden 19

Medomak 7th grade girls basketball team defeated Camdne 38-19 in a Busline League Large School Division playoff game on Feb. 8 in Waldoboro. The Riverhawks jumped out to an 8-2 lead and led 18-6 at the half and 29-15 at the end of three. Scoring for Medomak were Anna Reed 13, Sienna Lee 12, Aubrey Court 6,a nd Brianna Neal, Olivia Campbell and Kendall Wyman 2 each.

Scring for Camden were Grace Fenton 6, Izzy Baker 5, Charlotte Watkins 4, Molly O’Dwyer 2, and Merina Landrith 2.

Medomak 7th boys won their Busline Playoff game 37-31. No details reported.

Oceanside 45 – Medomak 44

Oceanside 7th defeated Medomak 45-44 in an exciting Busline League Large School Division boys playoff game on Feb. 8. Scoring for Oceanside were R. Robertson 10, Nolton 10, G. Robinson 7, Meloy 4, Galley 4, Suterack 2 and Sedgewick and White 1 each. Scoring for Medomak were Jaydin Ruiz 14, Jacobby McDaniel 13, Grady Berry 8, Silas Ripley 4, Miles Luellen 3 and Judd Gamage 2.

Girls basketball

Oceanside 54 – Medomak 23

Oceanside defeated Medomak 8th 54-23 in Busline League Large School Division girls playoff action on Feb. 8. Scoring for Oceanside were Abby Stackpole 23, Grace Mackie 17, Charlott Quinn 9 and Abby Reid 5. Scoring for Medomak were Lilly Hills 7, Paige Gerlack 6, Sidney Nicholls 4, and Brooke McNelly, Molly Emerson and Arie Kennard 2 each.

