Boys Basketball

GSB 66 – Nobleboro 18

The Great Salt Bay boys basketball team defeated Nobleboro 66-18 on Monday, Dec. 1 in Nobleboro. The game was the Busline League regular-season opener for both schools. The Cougars jumped out to a 32-2 lead after the first quarter before the Lions got their offense going. The score was 38-8 at halftime.

GSB’s Gavin Griffin was the top scorer in the game with 16 points. Also scoring points for the Cougars were David Osier with 14, Jacob Iverson 8, Michael Pinkham, Jamison Bagley, Matthew Hackett, and Paton Grant 6 apiece, and Sawyer Cheney and Max McCool 2 each.

William Blakesley scored 5 points to lead the Lions offense. Also scoring points for Nobleboro were Trenton Friant and Judson Henny with 4 each, Oliver Reed 3, and Easton Burnham 2.

Girls Basketball

GSB 55- Nobleboro 19

The Great Salt Bay girls basketball team defeated Nobleboro 55-42 in the Busline League regular season opener for both schools on Monday, Dec. 1 in Nobleboro. The Cougars led 29-19 at halftime in a competitive contest. After the Cougars extended the lead to 18 points late in the third quarter, the Lions rallied for 11 straight points to narrow the margin to 41-34 early in the fourth quarter before GSB pulled away for the victory.

GSB’s Reiley Kleinschmidt was the top scorer in the game with 29 points. Also scoring points for the Cougars were Adley Cawthon with 18, and Cam Coleman, Lauren Michaud, and Piper Grant with 2 each.

Brooklyn Reichard scored 15 points to lead the Lions offense. Also scoring points for Nobleboro were Ally Balts with 8, Michaela Harrington 5, Aramae Gregory, Maddi Riley, and Ava Carter 4 each, and Talia Brown 2.

Woolwich 44 – Wiscasset 20

Woolwich girls basketball team defeated Wiscasset in the Wolverines den 44-20 on Monday, Dec. 1. Scoring for the Wildcats were Harper York 12, Cowen Lapointe 10, Elli Coriffin 6, Helen Rogers 4, and Tori Harvey, Addie Lapointe, Molly Wright, and Ariena Carlton 2 each.

Scoring for Wiscasset were Natalie Loyola 11, Alice Puterbaugh 4, Brittany Mank 2, Ellie Smerdon 2, and Annalise Gapski 1.

