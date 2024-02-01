Please report scores to proberts@lcnme.com

Busline League basketball playoff action

Small School Division

Boys basketball

Wiscasset vs Jefferson; The Wiscasset boys game with Jefferson will be played on Saturday, Feb. 3 in Wiscasset at 1 p.m.

Bristol Blue lost to Nobleboro.

Bristol White defeated Woolwich

Girls basketball

Bristol 34 – Woolwich 21

Third seed Bristol girls defeated sixth seed Woolwich 34-21 to advance in Busline League playoffs. Scoring for the Blue Devils were Anna Brackett with 20 poitns, Dory Westhaver 8 and Emma Herrick 6. Scoring for Woolwich were Jacelyn Johnston 8, Calie Cheshey 6, Olive Stead 4, Caroline Ludnes 2 and Tori Harvey 1. Bristol will host the winner of South Bristol and Jefferson on Monday, Feb. 5 at 3:45 p.m.

Nobleboro – Wiscasset; Nobleboro girls defeated Wiscasset 37-35 on Wednesday, Jan. 31 in the Lions den. The game that went down to the wire. Autumn Vencile scored the winning basket for the Lions. Nobleboro was led by Brea Lafrenaye with 22 points and Vencile 9. Wiscasset was led by Alexis Sylvia with 24, including five 3’s.

South Bristol- Jefferson – South Bristol will host Jefferson girls on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 3:45 p.m.

Large School Division

Girls basketball

Belfast 46 – Medomak 28

Troy Howard defeated Medomak 8th girls 46-28, led by Avery Adams 13, Hope Reynolds 10, Kamynn Wadsworth 10 and Jordan Wright 8. Scoring for the Riverhawks were Anna Reed 12, Sienna Lee 8, Kyli Jones 6, and Maya Catapano-Kangas 2.

Oceanside 22 – Medomak 10

Oceanside defeated Medomak 7th girls 22-10 in the first round of the Busline League large school division playoffs. Scoring for Medomak were Haddee Brown 3, Rae Fallin 2, Caroline Snell 2, Jeanna Davis 2 and Autumn Holub 1. Scoring for Ocenaside were Anna Hill 6, Saylor Maloney 4, Lucia Herrick 4, Emma Stackpole 4 and Alivia Hall-Harrington 2.

Boys basketball

Camden 48 – Medomak 41

Camden defeated Medomak 48-41 to advance in Busline League playoff action. It was a two poing game at the half, before Camden pulled away in the third. The Riverhawks were led by Sylas Ripley with 16, and Jaydiin Ruiz-Sandoval 10. Ripley led in assisst and R-Sandoval in rebounds and on defense. Also playing solid defense were Landen Benner, Judd Gamage, Owen Anderson, Cole Esancy, and Carter Jackson. Jacoby McDaniel added some strong effort down the stretch to help Medomak claw their way back into the game in the fourth.

Camden was lead by Landon Reynolds with 18 points and Cole Hedrich with 17.

Belfast 59 – GSB 34

Troy Howard Middle School defeated GSB 8th boys 59-34. Brody Day led the Cougars with 19 points.

Medomak 7th boys advance to championships

Medomak Middle School 7th boys basketball team advance to the Busline League Large School Division championships, to be played Saturday, Feb. 3 against Camden Rockport. The game will be place at Oceanside High School at 10 a.m.

Medomak 7th defeated Oceanside 58-50 in the semi-finals. The Riverhawks were led by Wesley Overlock with 18 points, Cian Lally 13, Oliver Simmons 10 and Bradley Carlson 9.

