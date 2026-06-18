For the fifth straight time, the North champion Medomak eighth grade team took on South champion Medomak seventh grade team for the Busline League softball championship. Both teams were undefeated heading into the championship game. Medomak eighth won 15-12 in an exciting matchup.

Natalie Daniels went the distance in the win (8K, 11B, 2HP, 8H). Angeline Simmons started for Medomak seventh (4K) and Kallie Wyman pitched the final five innings (4K).

Medomak eighth took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Addie Hyler doubled and scored on a Kayleigh Lemar single.

Medomak seventh came back in the bottom of the first with three runs to take the lead. Nomi Boggs walked, Reagan Nicholls was hit by a pitch, and Natalie Thorbjornson walked to load up the bases for a three-run double from Ella Boggs.

Medomak eighth took the lead for good with a seven-run second inning, highlighted by an RBI single from Natalie Powers, an RBI double from Angeline Simmons, two-run single by Hyler, two-run error to Lemar, and an RBI single to Alex Fullerton.

Medomak seventh batted around in the second to score four runs on walks and errors. Nicholls, Thorbjornson, Peyton Lash, and Ella Boggs scored in the inning.

Medomak eighth added four runs in the fourth. Fullerton hit an RBI single, Liberty Leavitt a single, Savanah Griffin an RBI fielder’s choice, and Gabby Perfetto a two-run single.

They added a run in the sixth when Griffin hit a leadoff single and scored on a Powers single to take a 13-7 lead.

Medomak seventh plated three runs in the sixth to pull within three. Rose Simmons singled, Nicholls walked, and Thorbjornson singled to load up the bases for an RBI single by Lash and two-run single from Ella Boggs.

Medomak eighth scored two runs in the seventh from Lemar and Fullerton.

Medomak seventh’s rally fell short in the home half of the seventh with two runs. Julia Smith hit a leadoff single, Simmons walked, and Thorbjornson singled to load up the bases for a two-run single from Lash.

Hitting for Medomak eighth were Hyler with a double and three singles, Fullerton four singles, Powers three singles, Griffin two singles, Simmons a double, Lemar a single, and Daniels a single.

Hitting for Medomak seventh were Lash with three singles, Ella Boggs a double and single, Thorbjornson two singles, and Burns and Rose Simmons a single each.

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