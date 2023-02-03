Busline Small School Division Playoffs

Boys basketball

Sixth seed Wiscasset knocked off third seed Nobleboro 68-47 on Feb. 1 in the first round of the Busline League playoffs. Wiscasset takes on Woolwich at Woolwich on Monday, Feb. 6 at 3:45 p.m. Wiscasset was led by Landin Shirey with 32 points (5-3’s) and Teagan Marr 11. Nobleboro was led by Oliver Blakesly 17 and Tyson Brown 13.

Top seed Bristol boys defeated Jefferson 53-43 on Feb. 3 in playoff action. The Blue Devils were led by Malachi Farrin with 22 points, Deklan DiMauro 12 and Koleman Chesebro 10. Jefferson was led by Sully Chapman with 21 points (5-3’s) and Cooper Powell 10. Bristol will take on Boothbay on Feb. 6 in Bristol at 3:45 p.m..

Bristol girls defeated Wiscasset in the first round of the Busline League playoffs. Bristol girls will travel to second seed Boothbay on Feb. 6 for a 3:45 p.m. semi-final game

Top ranked Nobleboro girls will take on fourth seed South Bristol in the South Division semi-finals on Monday, Feb. 6 in Nobleboro at 3:45 p.m.

Please reports scores to Paula Roberts at (207) 215-5481 or at proberts@lcnme.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

