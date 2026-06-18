Camden-Rockport swept the Busline League track and field championships on Monday, June 1 at Cony High School in Augusta. The Boothbay girls came in second. Boothbay and GSB boys tied for third.

Camden boys won with 171 points, followed by Oceanside 58, Boothbay 44, GSB 44, North Haven 42, Medomak 32, Belfast 30, Searsport 24, and Jefferson 12.

Camden girls won with 199.5, followed by Boothbay 102, Belfast 75.7, Oceanside 27, Medomak 27, GSB 10, Searsport 10, Jefferson 8, North Haven 4, and Islesboro 2.

Boothbay

Annalie Gapski won the 800m racewalk in 5:03 and placed third in the triple jump (22-5.5). Shauna Ytac won the 55 hurdles in 10.73, placed second in long jump (12-3), third in high jump (4-4) and fourth in shot put (24-5). September Hatch won the 100m dash in 13.88, took second in the 200 in 29.54, and came in third in long jump (12-1).

Other Boothbay girls results are as follows: Madi Alley, third in the 400 (1:09), fourth in the 100 (14.14), and fourth in the 200 (30.93); Jillian Higgins, fourth in the 1600 (6:23) and sixth in the 800 (3:05); Jacqueline Branch, fourth in the racewalk (5:30); Maxine Zehm, fifth in the racewalk (5:41) and sixth in javelin (45’8”); and Cora Robinson, eighth in the 800 (3:06).

The Boothbay girls won the 4×100 relay in 58.05 with Alley, Ariel Doan, Azalea Averill, and Hatch, and took fourth in the 4×400 relay in 5:40 with Holland Carrol, Isabel Fanslau, Emma Scott, and Robinson.

For the boys, Ben Hodgdon won the javelin (127-2), second in the high jump, (4-10), fifth in the 100 (12.99), and sixth in the shot put (27-1); Isaiah Bates, third in the 55m hurdles (10.08), fifth in the triple jump (31-8), fifth in the 800 (2:44), and seventh in javelin (84-1); James Barter, third in the racewalk (4:55); Curtis Spofford, sixth in the 200 (27.99); Eric Laub, eighth in the racewalk (5:20); and Henry Felton, eighth in the 100 (13.24).

Boothbay boys placed third in the 4×100 relay in 55.39 with Barter, Hodgdon, Spofford, and Fulton.

GSB

For the GSB boys, Jakob Iverson won the 55 hurdles in 9.53 and high jump (5-4) and placed third in the triple jump (32-6.75); Garrett Scribner placed sixth in the racewalk (5:05); and Gus Bezon came in sixth in 55m hurdles (11.02).

GSB boys placed second in the 4×100 relay in 55.27 with Bezon, Gavin Griffin, Iverson, and Maxwell McCool and fifth in the 4×400 in 5:34 with Liam Booth, Jacob Martin, Percy Krawic, and Scribner.

For the girls, Charlotte Wollen came in third in the triple jump (23 10.5); Tiny Hall came in sixth in the 1600 (6:27); and Daisy Rhodes placed ninth in the 55 hurdles (11.70).

GSB girls took fifth in the 4×100 in 1:55 with Wollen, Rhodes, Flynn Mallory, and Caroline Minzner and sixth in 4×400 in 6:16 with Hall, Everlee Moore, Mallory, and Alice Morier.

Jefferson

Lucas Grady placed third in the long jump (14-1.25), third in the 200 (27.71), and seventh in 100 (13.17); Ethan Rousseau came in seventh in the shot put (26-7.52); and Ben Waldrop came in seventh in the 800 (2:50) and eighth in discus (67-2). Katherine McDonald came in second in the 55 hurdles (10.86) and seventh in the 100 (14:39).

Medomak

Chris Allen was second in the javelin (104-6) and fourth in shot put (27-11.5). Caleb Carlson placed third in shot put (28-2.5); Devin Reilly was fourth in long jump (13-11.75); Garrett Starr came in fifth in javelin (88-1) and sixth in the 100 (13:16); Cameron Staples was sixth in the long jump (13-6); and Maxton Cordero came in eighth in the 400 (1:08) and eighth in the shot put (26-4).

Medomak boys placed fourth in the 4×400 relay in 5:07 with Nathan Dodge-Harvey, Rowan Ramsdell, Harper Wilson, and Cordero and fifth in the 4×100 relay in 56.74 with Reilly, Rowan Lage, Staples, and Starr.

For the girls, Zelda Lincoln was third in the racewalk (5:27) and fifth in discus (57-5); Olivia Peabody was fourth in the 55 hurdles (10.93) and fifth in the 200 (31.03); Elsa Vannoy was fifth in the 400 (1:11), fifth in the triple jump (22-5.75), and sixth in the 55 hurdles (11.06); and Kaylin Bergin finished seventh in discus (55-1).

Medomak girls took second in the 4×400 relay in 5:23 with Maizie Knickelbein, Quinn Catapano, Peabody, and Vannoy.

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