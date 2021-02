Medomak Valley boys basketball team played Camden tough in a 53-49 loss in Rockport on Feb. 19. The Panthers missed a couple of shots late in the game and were forced to foul, with the Windjammers taking advantage for a four point win. Medomak was led by Trevor Brown with 22, Jacob Craig 10 and Patrick McKenney 9. Camden was led by Hunter Norton with 14, Jeremy Fraser 19 and Weston DeWaard, Ryan Clifford and Casey Messer 9 each.

