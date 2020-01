Kaylyn Krul scored the winning basket with eight seconds to play to lift Camden Hills to a 52-51 win over Medomak Valley on Jan. 9 in the Panthers den. The Windjammers sank 18 of 21 foul shots in the game led by Krul and Grace O’Connell who sank seven of eight each. Krul scored 13 points and Ella Graffam and Mila Bonometti 10 each for Camden. Medomak was led by Sadie Cohen 12, Addison McCormick 12 and Autumn Ripley 11.

