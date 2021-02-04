Medomak was unable to get their offense rolling on Feb. 3 in a home game against Camden Hills, falling 72-44. The Windjammers took advantage of their height, speed, and aggressive defense to put a damper in the Panthers shooting. The game was tied with two minutes to play in the first quarter, before Camden finished out the frame with a 7-2 run to take the

lead for good.

Medomak was led by Aiden Starr with 9, and Patrick McKenney, Parker Morrison and Trevor Brown with 7 each. Camden was led by J. Fraser with 25, W. DeWard 12 and A. Schecter 10.

