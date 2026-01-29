The Busline League seventh grade large school division championship game between Medomak and Camden-Rockport had fans sitting on the edge of their seats. Camden took the lead in the fourth then broke the Riverhawks’ press to win by 10, 47-37.

Medomak led 12-10 at the quarter break and Camden led 17-14 at the half. The game was tied 26-26 at the end of three. Francis Glenn gave the Riverhawks the lead in the fourth when he converted an A.J. Simmons pass in the paint. Four Camden players scored the next seven points to take a five-point lead. Grady Rice hit a big three for Medomak to cut the lead to two. Medomak put on a press in an attempt to steal the ball, but Calvin Fitzpatrick made the Riverhawks pay with four full-court passes for easy layups to stretch Camden’s lead.

Scoring for Medomak were Owen Starr 14 (2R, 4S), Glenn 12 (10R, 4S), Rice 7 (3R, 2A, 3S), and Reed Kavanaugh 4 (6R, 4A, 3S).

Scoring for Camden were Jade Jackson 16, Garrett Gray 13 (2R, 3S), Corey Qualter 10 (5R, 4S), and Benji Qualter (3A, 3S) and Fitzpatrick (6R, 5A, 2S) 4 each.

