Camden Rockport boys and girls ran to Busline League cross country championships on Oct. 20 in Belfast. Camden girls took the top five spots for a perfect score of 15, led by race winner Flynn Layton in 13:36.

Lincolnville girls took second with 60 points, followed by Edna Drinkwater 99, Medomak 111, GSB 131, Boothbay 145, and Appleton 163.

Maya Catapano-Kangas led the Riverhawks with a 21st place finish in 16:37. Rounding out the scoring five for Medomak were 22. Siena Leee, 16:39; 30. Adalaide Morris, 17:19; 48. Abby Kopishke, 19:47; and 51. Maggie Martin, 20:07.

Bella Collamore led GSB with a 14th place finish in 15:53. Rounding out the scoring five were 26. Pearl Hall, 16:49; 57. Clover Apezynski, 20:48; 61. Lauren Lee, 21:40; and 72. Roz Swanberg 23:58.

Boothbay was led by Olivia Rittel in 20th place in 16:35. Also among Boothbay’s scoring five were 39. Audrey Robinson, 18:33; 59. Maggie Curtis, 20:53; 63. Shea Fritz, 22:14; and 79. Sammy Colby, 25:18.

Wiscasset had two runners, 77. Emily Lambert, 25:00; and 78. Olivia Whitaker, 25:01.

Camden Rockport boys placed five scoring runners in the top eight, led by race winner Will Meyer in 11:57. Camden won with 18 points, followed by Lincolnville 63, GSB 92, Medomak 92, Oceanside 105, Boothbay 169, Troy Howard 198, and Appleton 225.

Great Salt Bay’s sixth runner Jacob Iverson came in before the Riverhawks sixth runner Nicholas Russo, earning the Cougars third place.

GSB was led by Holden Nehrboss in 14th place in 15:09. Rounding out the Cougars scoring five were 16. Bear Grandy, 15:11; 19. Braden Bessey, 15:17; 28. Jackson Crooker, 15:43; and 34. Alden Hall, 16:10.

Medomak was led by a top ten performance from Colby Daigle, who placed ninth in 14:10. Rounding out the Riverhawks scoring five were 12. Evan Rush, 14:31; 24. Reid Grindle, 15:34; 29. Liam Ruffner, 15:45; and 40. Nicholas Rogers, 16:32.

Boothbay’s top runner was AJ Crooker in 30th place in 15:45. Rounding out Boothbay’s scoring five were 32. Elijah Smith, 16:05; 37. Avery Fowlie, 16:21; 95.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

