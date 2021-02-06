Camden Hills boys basketball team sailed over the Eagles 85-39 on Feb. 5 in Newcastle. The Windjammers were led by Liam O’Neal 11, Hunter Bell 10 and Hunter Norton 9. Lincoln was led by Gabe Hagar with 11, Tucker Stiles 9 and Riley DeLisle 7.
