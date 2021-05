Camden Hills baseball team shut down Lincoln Academy for a 15-0 five inning mercy ruling win on May 26 in Rockport. Jeremy Fraser collected the win in four innings of work. Myles Wotton took the loss.

Obediah Miller drove in four runs on two singles, Matt Kremin two runs on a double and single, Aiden Schecter two runs on a homerun and double and Cam Brown two runs on a pair of singles to lead the Windjammer offense. Lincoln collected two hits, singles to Lucas Houghton and Adam Sirois.

