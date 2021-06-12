Cape Elizabeth softball defended their home diamond for a 1-0 win over Medomak Valley on Sat., June 12 in a South Class B Regional semi-final game. After six and a half scoreless innings, and with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Caper Esme Song hit a walk off single scoring Clara Parker for the winning run.

Anna Cornell collected the win (13K, 6H, 0BB). Maddi Boynton took the loss in the pitcher’s dual (5K, 5H, 3B).

Hitting for Medomak were Eliza Spear with two singles, and Natalie Stewart, Crace White, Addison McCormick and Emma Harris a single each. Hitting for Cape Elizabeth wereParker with two singles, and Kat Callahan, Song and Julia Torre with one each.

