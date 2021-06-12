Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Cape Elizabeth beats Lady Pathers with walk off single Cape Elizabeth 1 - Medomak 0

at

Cape Elizabeth softball defended their home diamond for a 1-0 win over Medomak Valley on Sat., June 12 in a South Class B Regional semi-final game. After six and a half scoreless innings, and with two outs in the bottom of the seventh,  Caper Esme Song hit a walk off single scoring Clara Parker for the winning run.

Anna Cornell collected the win (13K, 6H, 0BB). Maddi Boynton took the loss in the pitcher’s dual (5K, 5H, 3B).

Hitting for Medomak were Eliza Spear with two singles, and Natalie Stewart, Crace White, Addison McCormick and Emma Harris a single each. Hitting for Cape Elizabeth wereParker with two singles, and  Kat Callahan, Song and Julia Torre with one each.

Maddi Boynton delivers a pitch for Medomak. (Paula Roberts photo)

Eliza Spear beats out a bunt single. (Paula Roberts photo)

Grace White made several running catches in centerfield for the Lady Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^