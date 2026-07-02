The Lincoln County Cardinals beat the Paris Panthers 15-8 in a Pine Tree League tilt on Sunday, June 28 at Wiscasset Middle High School. Elias Atkins knocked in three runs with a home run to center field in the eighth inning that gave the home team a comfortable cushion heading into the final stanza. Both teams banged out 13 hits in the high-scoring affair.

The Cardinals broke open a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth, scoring five runs on four hits to take an 8-3 lead. Tyler Bailey fueled the rally by hitting a two-run double. Bailey was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals and earned the win on the mound. Bailey allowed three runs – two earned – on nine hits and one walk while striking out four in seven innings of work. Atkins and Brett Cowan each served as relief pitchers for the Cardinals over the final two innings.

Bailey led the Cardinals at the plate with four hits in four at bats. Darius Pierpont and Gabe Morrison each had multiple hits in the game for Lincoln County. Julian Aponte walked three times and stole three bases.

Lincoln County improved to 6-2 with the win. Paris fell to 6-4.

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