Carpenter hits two run homerun in the ninth to lift Morse over Medomak

Morse softball handed Medomak Valley their first loss of the season on May 10 in Waldoboro

. Abby Carpenter hit a two run homerun in the top of the ninth to snap a 4-4 tie. Camden Johnson struck out 17 in the win. Medomak was led at the plate by Alyssa Creamer with three singles.

Creamer took the loss (19K, 5B, 8H).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print