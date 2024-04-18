Champions Crowned at CLC YMCA Spring Fling Pickleball Tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than two dozen players competed in the Spring Fling Pickleball Tournament held on the CLC YMCA tennis courts from the weekend of April 12-14 in Damariscotta. The three-day tournament featured a high level of competition in three divisions: adult singles; women’s doubles; and mixed doubles.

D.J. Kelly won the adult singles championship by defeating Michael Blake, who earned second place. Christina Hattaway placed third.

Hattaway teamed up with Johanna Young to win the women’s doubles championship. Robinson and Lorrie Cardwell placed second, and Callie Chase and Jennifer Bowring earned third.

Michael Schroeder and Susan Kirby were crowned champions of the mixed doubles division. Hallie Robinson and Paul Croatti placed second, and Chris Bowring and Jennifer Bowring came in third.

“We all had a lot of fun, and there were some great matches,” said Georgia Ahlers, the racquet and paddle sports director at the CLC YMCA.

For more information about upcoming tennis and pickleball activities, call the CLC YMCA at 563- 9622 or email Ahlers at gahlers@clcymca.org.

