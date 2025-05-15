Chipmunk Chatter

The 2025 golf season at Wawenock Golf Club in Walpole, is underway, bringing excitement and challenges. The course opened on May 1, welcoming golfers eager to enjoy the historic nine-hole, heathland-style landscape designed by Wayne Stiles in 1926.

However, several days of heavy rain have tested the resilience of the grounds crew. The par-5 fourth hole, known for its difficulty, was particularly affected. Superintendent Greg Dalot and his team have been diligently working to repair the damage caused by the downpours. The club remains open despite the weather, with carts permitted on paths only.

Returning for another season is longtime PGA professional Bill Connally, who offers playing lessons, private instruction, and free clinics throughout the season. Connally’s approachable style and dedication to player development have made him a beloved part of the Wawenock experience.

In addition to the golfing experience, the club is preparing for the early June opening of the Tee Time Cafe, promising to enhance the amenities available to members and guests.

As Wawenock Golf Club approaches its centennial in 2026, the 2025 season is shaping up to be a memorable one, blending tradition with new offerings.

From around the green

Wawenock Golf Club is excited to kick off its 2025 golf league season in June. The Tuesday Ladies Morning League tees off on June 3 while the Wednesday Men’s Morning and Evening Leagues begin on June 4.

These leagues offer golfers of all skill levels a fantastic opportunity to enjoy friendly competition on Wawenock’s scenic 9-hole course. Whether you’re a returning member or new to the club, it’s a great way to connect with fellow golfers and enjoy the game throughout the summer. For more details, go to wawenockgolfclub.com/leagues.

We’re excited to announce some fresh updates to the Wawenock Golf Club website, designed to keep you more connected than ever!

Check out the new “News” tab, where you’ll find dedicated pages for everything happening at the club. From “Chipmunk Chatter” and league updates to tournament recaps, social event highlights, and our brand-new news blog, it’s your one-stop shop for all things Wawenock.

Whether you’re tracking standings, checking upcoming events, or wanting to stay in the loop, the updated site makes it easier to stay informed and involved.

For more information on what’s happening at Wawenock Golf Club, visit the pro shop, go to wawenockgolfclub.com, or call 563-3938.

