Tyler Cole and Casey Taber took first place in Random Doubles league play with a score of 43 at Cider Hill Farm Disc Golf on Tuesday, Aug. 19 in Waldoboro.

The parking lot was full as 11 pairs of competitors squared off in the fields and woods at the scenic 18-hole disc golf course on Main Street in Waldoboro.

Marshall Dodge and Erik Eliassen took second place with a score of 44, and Dylan Carlson and Jesse Tobia earned third with a 46. Jake Lawrence nailed a hole-in-one during his round for his first ace at the course.

The Random Doubles league meets at Cider Hill Farm every Tuesday night at 5 p.m. from spring to late fall. A computer application randomly determines the pairing of players by using historic scores and combining different levels of ability to balance opportunities for each doubles pair to earn prizes each week.

After partners take their tee shots, they choose their best shot, and both throw their next disc from there.

A Friday evening singles league will be starting up at the course at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29. There are also a couple of tournaments upcoming in the fall including the fifth annual Green Jacket Tournament, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Aside from league play, Cider Hill Farm charges $5 to play an 18 hole round or $8 to play all day.









Here is a slideshow with more photos of the action:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

