CLC YMCA Adult Tennis Team Wins New England Championship

The Central Lincoln County YMCA coed adult tennis team won the mixed 18 and over United States Tennis Association New England sectional championship on June 22 in Simsbury, Conn. It is the first time a team from the CLC YMCA has won a USTA sectional championship, according to Georgia Ahlers, CLC YMCA director of racquet and paddle sports.

With the victory, the team earned the right to compete at the USTA League National Championships held Friday through Sunday, Nov. 79 in Surprise, Ariz.

“We played some amazing teams from all over New England,” said CLC YMCA team captain Dennis Johnstone. “All of the teams we played in the sectional tournament were highly skilled and each match was very close and could easily have gone the other way. I’m so proud of this team and what we accomplished down there.”

The tournament was a mixed doubles event for players over 18 years of age, which means the teams are represented by one male player and one female player on the court for each match. Johnstone and his mixed doubles partner, Ashley Field, went undefeated, 5-0, to help lead the CLC squad to victory.

“It’s especially exciting that a team from a YMCA, instead of a private club, won a sectional tournament and will be competing at the national level,” said Ahlers. “That’s something we’re all really proud of.”

The coed CLC team practices once per week throughout the year indoors at the CLC YMCA or outdoors at Lincoln Academy under the direction of coach John McFadden with support from Ahlers. Most of the players also stay active with their racket year-round in other tennis programs at the CLC YMCA, including tournaments such as the upcoming Sanford Open, which begins Thursday, Aug. 14.

The full roster lists 18 players on the team ranging in age from 30 to 75. The team includes Johnston, Field, Hillary Bulmar, Julie Faure, Peter Fenton, Laurie Green, Emily Gregory, John Gregory, Alison Hanley, Mark Hymbaugh, Dennis Johnstone, David Hart, Wendy Jackson, Pixie Lauer, David Light, Patrick McManus, Logan Neale, Philomena Ostapchuck, and Cindy Moore Weigel.

“Everyone that went down to Connecticut gave it their all every day,” said Johnstone. “I knew that our bond as a team was so strong that even in defeat we could count on the people around us to pick us back up and get us ready for the next match. I’m sure we can bring that same energy and mindset to the national tournament in Arizona in November.”

While it is an honor to win the New England championship and earn the right to compete at a national tournament, funding a weeklong trip to Arizona is a whole new challenge that the underdog CLC YMCA team was not fully prepared for.

“The team will begin fundraising in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for ways our community can help support the journey to nationals,” Johnstone said.

