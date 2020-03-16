CLC YMCA and Boothbay Region YMCA to close Monday, March 16

The CLC YMCA announced on their website on Monday, March 16 that they will closing down. They currently plan to re-open on Sunday, March 29.

Earlier the Y had announced that the following programs were cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus (CoVid 19):

Cancelled: Cabin Fever Reliever basketball tournament 3/20-23

Cancelled: Y teen dance 3/21

Cancelled: March USTA programs (tennis)

Postponed: CLC YMCA annual celebration

March FARMS at the Y cooking classes and programs

The Boothbay Region YMCA announced on Monday, March 16 that they will be closed until Wednesday, April 1.

