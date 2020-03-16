Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

CLC YMCA and Boothbay Region YMCA to close Monday, March 16

at

The CLC YMCA announced on their website on Monday, March 16 that they will closing down. They currently plan to re-open on Sunday, March 29.

Earlier the Y had announced that the following programs were  cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus (CoVid 19):
Cancelled: Cabin Fever Reliever basketball tournament 3/20-23

Cancelled: Y teen dance 3/21

Cancelled: March USTA programs (tennis)

Postponed: CLC YMCA annual celebration

March FARMS at the Y cooking classes and programs

The Boothbay Region YMCA announced on Monday, March 16 that they will be closed until Wednesday, April 1.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company