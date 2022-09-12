CLC YMCA Announces Director of Racquet and Paddle Sports Submitted article September 12, 2022 at 11:20 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCLC and Boothbay Region YMCA Launch TV SeriesUpcoming CLC YMCA Tennis EventsNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersCLC Y’s Lisa Gilbride Gets Innovator of the Year AwardSpring Pre-Season Postponed Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!