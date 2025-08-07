The Central Lincoln County YMCA is offering free teen kayaking on three Fridays in August including Aug. 8, 15, and 22. The free, all-day paddling adventures are guided by the experts at Maine Kayak and begin with a shuttle ride from the YMCA in Damariscotta to the coast in Pemaquid.

Beginners are welcome and no experience is necessary. All paddling gear, lunch, snacks, and transportation from the CLC YMCA to the boat launch are provided.

The program is made available through support from the Community Health Improvement Fund at LincolnHealth and Midcoast Parkview Health, with support from Lincoln Academy. Twelve spaces are available for teens each Friday. To register, call the CLC YMCA at 563-9622 or sign up in person at the YMCA facility at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

