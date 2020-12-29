Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

CLC YMCA Tennis Programs

at

The Central Lincoln County YMCA designed a new Happy Apple Tennis program for middle school and high school students to play tennis, free of charge. The program starts on Jan. 8, and will be held on Fridays from 3-4 p.m.

All participants will receive a free racquet, t shirt, and snacks.

The Teen Triples program with music and pizza will start Jan. 15, and will be held on the second Friday of the month from 5-6 p.m.

All information related to programs, classes, events, and membership rates, are available at clcymca.org.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^