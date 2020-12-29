CLC YMCA Tennis Programs

The Central Lincoln County YMCA designed a new Happy Apple Tennis program for middle school and high school students to play tennis, free of charge. The program starts on Jan. 8, and will be held on Fridays from 3-4 p.m.

All participants will receive a free racquet, t shirt, and snacks.

The Teen Triples program with music and pizza will start Jan. 15, and will be held on the second Friday of the month from 5-6 p.m.

All information related to programs, classes, events, and membership rates, are available at clcymca.org.

