The "Lord of the Strings" Team Will Hold A Triples Tournament Fundraiser October 17 at the CLC YMCA

A local adult tennis team has been busy preparing to compete in the U.S. Tennis Association national championship that will take place Friday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 9 in Surprise, Ariz.

Based out of the Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta, the Lord of the Strings adult coed doubles tennis team has been practicing twice per week at the YMCA and on the Lincoln Academy tennis courts in Newcastle.

The Lord of the Strings won the mixed 18 and over United States Tennis Association New England sectional championship on June 22 in Simsbury, Conn. It was the first time a team from the CLC YMCA won a USTA sectional championship.

While winning the sectionals is a great feat, budgeting for a week-long trip to the national championship tournament in Arizona is another challenge that the team is hoping to gain support from the community. To help defray the high cost of the journey to the tournament out west, the CLC YMCA is hosting a triples tournament fundraiser on behalf of the team on Friday, Oct. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m.

The team has also established a GoFundMe page at gofund.me/5c0ce24b8 titled “Support Our Journey to the USTA Nationals in Arizona.” As of Tuesday, Oct. 7, the GoFundMe page had raised $3,700 toward their goal of $5,500.

The members of the Lord of the Strings have been playing together on a regular basis for the past few years. What began as individuals playing mixed doubles as a way to get through Maine winters turned into a group of friends who fell in love with tennis and built a strong team bond.

“It’s especially exciting that a team from a YMCA, instead of a private club, won an USTA sectional tournament and will be competing at the national level,” said Georgia Ahlers. “We’re a group from all walks of life. When you donate to the cause, you are fueling the growth of tennis at the CLC YMCA, where kids and adults alike see what is possible when a team comes together and works hard.”

Donations will help defray the costs of travel, tournament fees, and practice court fees in Arizona.

For more information, call the CLC YMCA at 563-9622.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

