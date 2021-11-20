Coach Applebee heads up Wiscasset girls

Robert ‘Radar’ Applebee is the new head girls basketball coach at Wiscasset high school. Wiscasset did not field a basketball team in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but did offer after school skills development.

Applebee started his coaching career at the Wiscasset Rec Center. In 2013 he coached 7th grade boys at the middle school, and in 2015 moved up to the high school level where he assisted coach Ben Clark. He then assisted Tom Philbrick with the girls basketball program for two years.

Applebee was going to head up the boys basketball program, until he got a call from athletic director Warren Cossette on Nov. 15, and found out Wiscasset had someone apply for the boys job and there was a sudden vacancy for the girls position.

“Warren called and asked if I would do the girls. I knew it was a possibility. I told Waren I would do whatever needed doing, including helping out as assistant athletic director.”

“I am excited, as I have been involved with the girls program since 2015.” Applebee had 15 girls sign up, and 11 showed up at the pre-season meeting. Some players were quarantining due to close COVID contacts.

With four seniors and four freshmen, Applebee said “we are not old and not young. I am excited for the season. I hope to sneak a few wins off and surprise some people.”

With a year off, and no summer basketball program, Applebee has his work cut out for him. Wisccasset girls have a 67 game losing streak. Their last win was on Dec. 22, 2016 against Hall-Dale.

He said he was excited for the younger girls that are coming out.

“There is some talent there. It will be good to see them blossom.” Returning senior Brianna Colson-Orr has two younger sisters who will be joining the team this season. “They are all good kids.”

Coach Applebee said the entire team he is inheriting are “all good kids. They are easy to work with and have good attitudes.

“We just need to work on their competitive edge. It is hard when you struggle,” Applebee said of the Lady Wolverines losing seasons. “You need to get back to a little bit more competitive nature, not just go through the motions. I think that is the biggest thing. That is the mindset we need to change. I know we will get better through the season.”

“I expect there will be chances to win. I am not expecting great things, but expect toward the end of season we will get a win. The first win will make the difference. It will show them they can win.”

“I feel so bad for the kids that missed out last year and for the seniors. I hope we can get a win a game of the seniors,” Applebee added.

