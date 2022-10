Medomak Valley cheerleading coach Heather Simmons has been named 2021-22 NFHS Maine Cheering Coach of the Year. Simmons led Medomak to their first State Championship last season. She has been head coach or assistant coach for the Panther squad that has

won 11 straight Regional titles, and nine KVAC championships.

