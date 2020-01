Lincoln Academy has five coaching openings for spring sports, and two coaching openings for boys soccer. Spring openings include varsity girls tennis, JV baseball and JV softball. Fall openings include varsity boys soccer and JV boys soccer.

Anyone interested in coaching, please contact athletic director KJ Anastasio at (207) 563-3596, ext. 117, or email him at kj@lincolnacademy.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print