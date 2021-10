Coastal Christian defeated Oxford Hills Christian Academy 1-0 on Oct. 28 at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle to advance to the MCSSL championships, to be held on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. at Deering High School in Portland. Luke Parker scored on a James Butterfield cross with 3:52 to play in the first half. Landon Robitaille made 16 saves in net for the Rams, and Lucas Yates 19 for the Eagles.

