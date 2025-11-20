More than a dozen local athletes have competed in college football, soccer, field hockey, and cross country this fall. To submit news about Lincoln County athletes competing in college sports, email mlebel@lcnme.com.

Football

Lucas Houghton, who graduated from Lincoln Academy in 2024, plays cornerback on defense for the Maine Maritime Academy football team. The Mariners are winless (0-9) while playing in the NCAA Division III Conference of New England with one game left on the schedule. Houghton leads the Mariners in tackles (95) and is tied for most interceptions and fumble recoveries. He was named the Conference of New England defensive player of the week after making 19 tackles in a game against Western New England on Nov. 8.

Soccer

Cody Cleaveland, who graduated from Lincoln Academy in 2023, is the starting goalie for the Central Maine Community College men’s soccer team, which won its second straight USCAA Division II national championship with a 2-0 win over Cincinnati-Clermont on Monday, Nov. 17.

Cleaveland also helped lead CMCC to a 4-0 win over Southern Maine Community College in the Yankee Small College Conference championship on Nov. 2. The Yankee Small College Conference championship was CMCC’s fifth in a row. Cleaveland has played goalie in 16 games and has 11 shutouts for the squad, which posted a 16-0-3 record.

Annie Vannoy, who played soccer for Medomak Valley High School, competed in a NCAA Division III women’s soccer playoff game for Grove City College on Friday, Nov. 14 in Pennsylvania where the Wolverines lost 1-0 to Illinois Tech. Grove City advanced to the national tournament after posting a 13-4-2 record and winning the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship. A senior forward for the Wolverines, Vannoy has played in 19 games and has one assist.

Zofie Day, a Lincoln Academy graduate from the class of 2025, had a successful rookie season playing midfield on the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth women’s soccer team, which went 7-8-3 in the Little East Conference. Day appeared in 17 games for the NCAA Division III Corsairs.

Haley Blake, of the Medomak Valley graduating class of 2025, played midfield for the University of Maine at Fort Kent women’s soccer team. Blake played in all but one of the Bengals games so far. The Bengals (8-8-4) compete in the USCAA Small College Division.

Vishal Mellor, of the Medomak class of 2025, played in 13 games and scored a pair of goals during his freshman season playing as a forward for the University of Maine Farmington men’s soccer team. The Beavers posted a 5-8-3 record in the regular season before losing to Maine Maritime in the first round of the NCAA Division III North Atlantic Conference playoffs. Mellor was named the NAC Rookie of the Week on Sept. 22.

Medomak Valley 2025 grad Mohamed Ngido recently completed his rookie season playing defense and midfield for the Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer team. Ngido competed in 14 games for the Seawolves and contributed one assist as the squad recorded an 11-3-2 record on the way to being the runner-up in the USCAA Division II Yankee Small College Conference.

Nevan Power, also a Medomak Valley 2025 graduate, played in five games as a midfielder for the Dean College men’s soccer team. The Bulldogs are a NCAA Division III program that went 8-8-2 in the regular season before losing in the first round of the Great Northeast Athletic Conference playoffs.

Lincoln Academy 2025 graduate Peter Thelander played in two games at forward for the University of Southern Maine men’s soccer team. The Huskies posted a 5-4-10 record, which included a first round loss in the NCAA Division III Little East Conference playoffs.

Field Hockey

Gabby Vincentsen, of the LA class of 2023, was the leading scorer for the University of Maine Farmington field hockey team. Playing in 16 games, the junior was tallied five goals and four assists. Vincentsen helped lead the NCAA Division III squad to a 3-13 regular season record before they lost in the first round of the Central Maine Collegiate Field Hockey Conference playoffs.

Cross Country

Medomak Valley 2022 graduate Connor Daigle has been competing in NCAA Division I races this fall for the University of Maine men’s cross country team. The best result of his senior season was a second place finish during a meet against Army on Aug. 29 in Orono. Most recently, Daigle placed 59th at the American East Championships on Oct. 31 in Hopkinton, N.H.

Amber Pendleton, who graduated from Medomak Valley in 2025, was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Women’s Rookie of the Year after a sixth place finish that boosted the Monks to third place at the conference championship meet on Nov. 2 in Norwich, Vt. The freshman was one of Saint Joseph’s most consistent frontrunners throughout the fall, including earning conference Rookie of the Week honors after her performance at the Keene State College Invitational 6K with a time of 25:09, the fastest effort recorded by a freshman that week.

Lincoln Academy 2024 graduate Eliot O’Mahoney is in his second season competing for the St. Lawrence University men’s cross country team, a NCAA Division III program that competes in the Liberty League. O’Mahoney set a personal best when he completed the Connecticut College Invitational 8K race in 26:17.7 on Oct. 18 at Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Conn. O’Mahoney placed 54th with a time of 26:43 in the NCAA Mideast Regional on Saturday, Nov. 15 in Canton, N.Y.

Dylan Burmeister, who graduated from Lincoln Academy in 2025, competed in two NCAA Division III meets for the Wellesley College women’s cross country team before her freshman season come to an early end due to an injury. Burmeister is recovering and plans to compete for the Blue during the upcoming track and field season.

Lincoln Academy 2023 grad Liam Card, a junior competing on the Hamilton College men’s cross country team, placed 76th in the New England Small College Athletic Conference championship on Nov. 1 in Waterford, Conn. Card raced to a 21st place finish in a time 25:52.6 in the NCAA Division III Niagara Regional championship race on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Genesee Valley Park in Rochester, N.Y.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

