Medomak Valley senior Connor Daigle ran to first place at the North Class B Regional championships, held Oct. 23 in Belfast. Daigle ran his best time on the course in 15:53.52 to win the Regional crown.

Medomak teammate Noah Morris placed 19th in a personal best time of 18:13 to qualify for States.

Lady Panther Kassie Soule placed 26th in 23:06 to earn a state berth.

