Cony boys basketball team robbed the Panther den for a 91-78 win on Jan. 2. The loss was the first of the season for Medomak Valley (7-1). Both teams left it all on the court, as action raced end line to end line at a breakneck speed. The Rams jumped out to a 32-18 first quarter lead and led 49-38 at the half. Medomak clawed their way back in the third quarter to tie the game 64-64 at the end of three.

Medomak took a four point lead in the fourth. Cony senior Simon McCormick took over in the final period, scoring 19 of his game high 36 points. McCormick sank 10 of 12 foul shots in the fourth period, including nine in the final 1:38 to play.

Luke Briggs netted 17 and Dakota Dearborn 16 for the Rams, who netted nine 3’s in the game. Scoring leaders for Medomak were Trevor Brown 23, Patrick McKenney 17 and Jacob Craig and Jacob Bickmore 9 each.

Cony girls defeated Medomak Valley girls basketball team 62-54 in double overtime.

