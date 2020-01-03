Advanced Search
Cony rams home win over Panthers Cony 91 - Medomak 78

at

Cony boys basketball team robbed the Panther den for a 91-78 win on Jan. 2. The loss was the first of the season for Medomak Valley (7-1). Both teams left it all on the court, as action raced end line to end line at a breakneck speed. The Rams jumped out to a 32-18 first quarter lead and led 49-38 at the half. Medomak clawed their way back in the third quarter to tie the game 64-64 at the end of three.

Medomak took a four point lead in the fourth. Cony senior Simon McCormick took over in the final period, scoring 19 of his game high 36 points. McCormick sank 10 of 12 foul shots in the fourth period, including nine in the final 1:38 to play.

Luke Briggs netted 17 and Dakota Dearborn 16 for the Rams, who netted nine 3’s in the game. Scoring leaders for Medomak were Trevor Brown 23, Patrick McKenney 17 and Jacob Craig and Jacob Bickmore 9 each.

Cony girls defeated Medomak Valley girls basketball team 62-54 in double overtime.

Cony senior Simon McCormick, of Whitefield, passes the ball to the corner. McCormick scored a game high 36 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter to lead the Rams to a 91-78 win over Medomak Valley. (Paula Roberts photo)

Aiden Starr scores on a Panther breakaway. (Paula Roberts photo)

