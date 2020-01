Dirigo was double trouble for the Wolverines in a boys and girls basketball double header in the Cougars den on Jan. 28. Dirigo boys defeated Wiscasset 81-28 led by Wyatt Smith 11, PJ Merrill 10 and Mike Packard 10. Wiscasset was led by Billy Pinkham with 14.

Dirigo girls beat Wiscaset 50-32, led by Page Luedrs with 12 points and Alyssa McTyre and Alyria Perrault with 7 each. Wiscasset was led by Kateleen Trask with 15 points and Zoey Waltz 7.

