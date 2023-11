Top seed John Bapst boys soccer team defeated fourth seed Medomak Valley 3-0 in a North Class B semi-final game on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Scoring for the Crusaders were Garrett Fletcher, Jack Derosier and Ethan Marquis. Silas Pepin added an assist. John Bapst dominated first half action to take a 3-0 lead into the half. Medomak came out of the halftime break focused and dominated play, but were unable to punch a shot past Connor Messervey in net for the Crusaders.

