Daigle Breaks Medomak Valley Course Record Lincoln boys win with tie breaker

at

Medomak Valley senior Connor Daigle broke the school cross country course record in 15:52.76 at the Panthers Homecoming meet on Sept. 16. Daigle beat nearest competitor Jacob Pelletier (17:07.15) of Cony by over a minute.

Lincoln Academy boys won the meet in a tie-breaker with Cony. Both teams scored 48 points, with the sixth man being the deciding factor in the win. Conor Glasier placed 24th overall and was LA’s deciding sixth man.

Liam Card led the Eagles with a third place finish in 17:34.

A full report will appear in the Sept. 23 issue of the Lincoln County News.

Medomak Valley senior Connor Daigle broke the course record on his own course on Thurs., Sept. 16 in the Panthers Homecoming meet. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

Conor Glasier and Aiden Jacobs finished sixth and fifth to break a tie with Cony and win the Medomak Valley Homecoming meet on Sept. 17. (Paula Roberts photo)

