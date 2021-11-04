Daigle commits to UMO

Medomak Valley senior Connor Daigle signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Maine Orono next fall and compete in Division I cross country. Daigle made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wed., Nov. 3. Daigle won the KVAC Class B championship, North B Regional championship, and the State Class B championship this fall. He was also named KVAC Class B Runner of the Year. “I chose to stay home and run at the NCAA D 1 level here in Maine,” Daigle said. He added that he was “pretty stoked” about running at UMO.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

