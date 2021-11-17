Advanced Search
Daigle just misses All New England status

at

Medomak Valley senior Connor Daigle placed 26th at the New England Interscholastic Cross Country Championships, held Nov. 13 in Thetford, Vt. Daigle finished in 17:12, just three seconds shy of making the All New England cut.

Maine was well represented with nine runners named All New England. Bangor’s Daniel McCarthy (9. 16:45), Hampden Academy’s Abbott Valentine (14. 16:55) and Gorham’s Calvin Cummings (25.17:09) made the All New England boys teams. Six Maine girls made the All New England cut, including race winner Ruth White of Orono (18:44), Cape Elizabeth’s Hadley Mahoney (4. 19:42), Bonny Eagle’s Delaney Hesler (6. 19:48, George Steven’s Thea Crowley (8. 19:52), Bangor’s Megan Randall (14. 20:06), and Orono’s Nora White (17. 20:13).

