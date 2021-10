Medomak Valley senior Connor Daigle won the KVAC Class B cross country championship on Sat., Oct. 16 at Cony High School in Augusta. Daigle won the league title in 16:52.

Lincoln Academy boys placed five scoring runners in the top 25 to finish KVAC Class B runner-up to Cony. The Eagles were led by Liam Card in fourth place in 18:21.

A full report will appear in the Oct. 21 issue of the LCN.

