Medomak Valley senior Connor Daigle gives two thumbs up after being presesnted with his State Class B championship medallion. (Paula Roberts photo)

Dylan Burmeister and Grace Houghton run in a rainy State Class B championship. (Paula Roberts photo)

Callie Stapp falls down a hill at the State Class B cross country championships. (Paula Roberts photo)

Liam Card placed 22nd at the State Class B championship. Card fell on this corner but was quick to regain his footing. (Paula Roberts photo)

Panther Connor Daigle runs up the final muddy hill on his way to a State Class B cross country championship. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley senior Connor Daigle ran to a State Class B cross country championship in a muddy affair on Oct. 30 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. the conditions were slippery in the first race of the day, and deteriorated from there, as Class B boys ran last and a steady rain fell throughout the day. Daigle, who fell six times during the race, won the State B title in 16:35.75, nearly 13 seconds ahead of second place finisher Logan Ouellette of Leavitt.

Lincoln Academy’s Liam Card was recognized for a top 30 finish, placing 22nd.

Lincoln Academy girls had four girls place in the top 30 and were recognized during State Class B closing ceremonies. Grace Houghton placed 23rd, Adeline Hall 27th, Dylan Burmeister 29th and Audrey Hufnagel 30th. LA girls placed fifth at the State Class B meet. The boys placed 12th

 

