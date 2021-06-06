Advanced Search
Daigle wins gold in State Class B 3200 Bunker, Emerson and Vannoy place

Connor Daigle broke his own Medomak Valley’s 3200m record in 9:42.61 on his way to a State Class B championship on June 5 in Bath.

Medomak Valley athlete Annie Vannoy placed in three events, including State Class B runner-up in the triple jump, and third in the 400 and 800. Teammate Mackenzie Emerson placed fifth in the 1600m race.

Medomak’s girls 4×400 relay team placed third with Emerson, Zaniah Puchalski, Abby Lash and Vannoy running a leg.

Lincoln Academy’s Raven Bunker placed third in the State Class B discus. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley runner Connor Daigle led the field in the 3200 from lap one on his way to a State Class B championship. Daigle broke his own school record in 9:43.61 in the championship win. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lady Panther Mackenzie Emerson ran to a fifth place finish in the 1600 at the State Class B championships in Bath on June. 5. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley athlete Annie Vannoy placed in three events at the State Class B championships, including second in the triple jump. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy’s Raven Bunker placed third in the discus. Lady Eagle Erica Johnson was in sixth place after the 100m hurdles, but injured her ankle in the event and was unable to compete in the finals.

