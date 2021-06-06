Connor Daigle broke his own Medomak Valley’s 3200m record in 9:42.61 on his way to a State Class B championship on June 5 in Bath.

Medomak Valley athlete Annie Vannoy placed in three events, including State Class B runner-up in the triple jump, and third in the 400 and 800. Teammate Mackenzie Emerson placed fifth in the 1600m race.

Medomak’s girls 4×400 relay team placed third with Emerson, Zaniah Puchalski, Abby Lash and Vannoy running a leg.

Lincoln Academy’s Raven Bunker placed third in the discus. Lady Eagle Erica Johnson was in sixth place after the 100m hurdles, but injured her ankle in the event and was unable to compete in the finals.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

