Damariscotta Hardware defeated the Rotary Wheels 3-0 in a pitchers’ duel to win the Lincoln Little League championship on Saturday, June 13 in Nobleboro. This was the third straight year the two teams have battled it out for the championship. Damariscotta Hardware won in 2025 and the Wheels won in 2024.

Starting pitcher Mason Storer struck out 14 the win (4H, 2B). Oscar Wollen struck out eight in the loss (7H, 3B).

Damariscotta jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on hits by Luca Briglia, Storer, Noah Kelley, and Gunner Iverson (double). Briglia and Storer scored. Damariscotta added a run in the third on a Briglia home run.

Hitting for Damariscotta were Briglia with a home run and single, Storer and Noah Kelley two singles each, and Gunner Iverson a double.

Hitting for the Wheels were Camden Higgins with two and Joey Osier and Hudson Holloway with one each.

Damariscotta Hardware 5 – Mid-Coast Energy 4

By Mic LeBel, LCN

Damariscotta Hardware defeated Mid-Coast Energy 5-4 in a Lincoln Little League semifinal on Wednesday, June 10 in Nobleboro.

Damariscotta Hardware trailed 4 1 after three innings before turning the tide with a pair of runs in the fourth inning to narrow the margin to 4-3. The squad scored another run in the fifth inning to tie the game, with Noah Kelley sliding across home plate just before the tag.

After Damariscotta Hardware held Mid-Coast Energy scoreless in the top of the sixth, Trevor Kelley scored the winning on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the sixth and final inning to end the game in walk off fashion.

Noah Kelley hit a pair of doubles and Gunnar Iverson hit a pair of singles to lead Damariscotta Hardware at the plate. Also recording hits were Luca Briglia (double), and Mason Storer (single).

River Snyder hit three singles to pace the Mid-Coast Energy team at the plate. Andrew M. hit a pair of doubles, and Shawn B. hit a triple and a single to account for the rest of the team’s hits.

Storer allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in two innings on the hill for Damariscotta Hardware. He was relieved by Briglia, who allowed a pair of runs on two hits in one inning of work.

Noah Kelley earned the win on the mound by pitching three scoreless innings allowing two hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Sam Chan was the starting pitcher for Mid-Coast Energy, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out nine in four innings. Aidan K. finished the game on the mound, allowing a pair of runs on one hit and one walk while striking out five.

Wheels 6 – Doe’s 5

The Rotary Wheels beat Doe’s Home Center 6-5 in a Lincoln Little League semifinal on Wednesday, June 10 at CLC YMCA in Damariscotta. The Wheels rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the final inning to punch their ticket to the championship game.

Hitting for the Wheels were Joey Osier (two singles), Q. Hibbard (two singles), Hudson Holloway (triple), Camden Higgins (single), Oscar Wollen (single), F. Hatch (single), L. Gifford (single), and Stanley Flannery (single). Hitting for Doe’s were Gus Propp (two singles), Colin Sproul (single), Jamison Bagley (single), Damien M. (single), and Easton Burnham (single).

Hatch pitched the first two innings for the Wheels, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out five. Osier took the mound in relief and allowed four runs on one hit and four walks while striking out five in one inning. Wollen got the win, allowing one hit in 1.1 innings while striking out three.

Calvin N. was the starting pitcher for Doe’s, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out eight Wheels in four innings. Sproul pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out five.

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