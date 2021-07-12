Advanced Search
Third seed Damariscotta Lions won the Midcoast Babe Ruth championship on July 11 in a best of three series against Granite Coast.  The Lions upset second seed Rockland Ford on July 10 to advance to the championship series. Granite Coast got past PG Willey and knocked off top seed Waldoboro 9-7 on July 10 to advance to the finals.

The Lions rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to get past Rockland. In game one on Sunday, the Lions beat Granite Coast 9-6, and in game two they beat Granite Coast 15-2 by five inning mercy ruling.

A full report will appear in the July 15 issue of the LCN.

2021 Midcoast Babe Ruth champions, the Damariscotta Lions. Team member are (front from left) bat boy Jacob Tomasello, Kayden Bartrug, Roan Donaghy, AJ Giberson, Spencer McDaniel, Hamilton Pierpan, (back) coach Chris Perry, Carson Hallowell, Lincoln Ball, Steven Baldwin, Micah Tomasello, Blake Grady, and manager Allen Tomasello. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lions shortstop Roan Donaghy makes a diving catch in shallow right field to rob Gilbert Stewart of a hit in the sixth inning. (Paula Roberts photo)

Waldoboro pitcher Gabe Lash makes a diving catch on a foul pop-up. (Paula Roberts photo)

