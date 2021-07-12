Third seed Damariscotta Lions won the Midcoast Babe Ruth championship on July 11 in a best of three series against Granite Coast. The Lions upset second seed Rockland Ford on July 10 to advance to the championship series. Granite Coast got past PG Willey and knocked off top seed Waldoboro 9-7 on July 10 to advance to the finals.

The Lions rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to get past Rockland. In game one on Sunday, the Lions beat Granite Coast 9-6, and in game two they beat Granite Coast 15-2 by five inning mercy ruling.

A full report will appear in the July 15 issue of the LCN.

