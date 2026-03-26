Day Leads Riverhawks Wrestling To Third Place at Regionals

Nathan Day earned the championship in the 170 pound weight class to lead Medomak Middle School to a third place finish at the Pine Tree League East regional wrestling championships on Saturday, March 21 in Ellsworth. More than 100 wrestlers from 17 middle school teams competed at the meet, which was delayed for more than an hour due to an internet problem that affected scorekeeping.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at the regional tournament qualified for the Pine Tree League state championships to be held on Saturday, March 28 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.

In addition to Day, seven other Riverhawks qualified for states, including Silas Genthner (fourth, 75), Jameson Michaud (second, 87), Pierce Achorn (second, 111), Gabe Cronk (third, 123), Zack Korenkiewicz (fourth, 130), Mahysyn Ward (fourth, 145), and Philip Reed (second, 240). Caleb Carlson placed fifth in the 190 pound division, and will serve as an alternate should a competitor drop out before the state meet.

Judson Henny, a Nobleboro Central School student who competes for the Somerhill Wrestling Club based in Somerville, also qualified for states (third, 87).

Mattanawcook won the championship with 258.5 points, Bangor Area Wrestling was second with 220, Medomak tallied 189.5, Winslow was close behind in fourth place with 187.5, and Somerhill rounded out the top five with 180.5.

Individual match results for the Riverhawks and Henny are listed below. 75: Silas Genthner pinned Cannon Casas (CR), won by major decision 11-2 over Dash Libby (War), lost by technical fall 17-0 to Xavier McCue (Nok), won by technical fall 23-8 over Brody McIntosh (Bgr), and won by major decision 12-3 over Dominic Poulin (Wins).

81: Kris Hoch was pinned by Izzy Clifton (Bucks), and was pinned by Keagan Welch (Ells).

87: Jameson Michaud pinned Savannah Parrow (War), pinned Sebastian Knause (CR), won 3-0 over Jakobe Cummings (TH), and was pinned by Declan Welch in the championship match. Judson Henny of Somerhill Wrestling Club pinned L. McCorrison (DF), was pinned by Jakobe Cummings (TH), pinned M. Sawyer (RV), pinned Megan Murphy (Matt), won by major decision over Walker Whalen (Bgr), and won by medical forfeit over Jakobe Cummings (TH) in the third place match.

93: Gunner Adkins was pinned by Gabe Kishbaugh (PC), and was pinned by Aiden Gaspar (Ells).

99: Draiden Hughes was pinned by Jataveous Ripley (TH), and was pinned by Paul Tuohy (Matt).

105: Blake Genthner pinned Ben Pierce (CR), lost by technical fall 17-1 to Dalton Hines (TH), and was pinned by Gage Brunelle (SWC).

111: Pierce Achorn pinned Kaden Ware (Wins), pinned Eli Frazer (Nok), and was pinned by Daigen Botting (Matt) in the championship match.

117: Garrett Starr pinned Jackson Thomas (RV), was pinned by Ezyce Hughes (TH), pinned Lincoln Henderson (Ells), and was pinned by Aidyn Haver (Wins).

123: Gabe Cronk pinned Coleman Wintle (RV), lost 7-3 to Kohen Tirrell (SF), pinned C. Tash (Matt), won 7-2 over Oliver Harding (Bgr), and pinned Logan Dodge (CR) in the third place match.

130: Zack Korenkiewicz pinned Lukas Blais (Wins), was pinned by Kitpu Cook (War), pinned Julian Benson (Ridge), and was pinned by Dexter Smith (Matt) in the third place match.

137: Parker Overlock pinned Alliana Wadleigh (Bucks), was pinned by Alexi Kelley (SWC), and was pinned by Atticus Stark (Wins).

145: Mahsyn Ward pinned Harper Sheehan (Ells), was pinned by Ethan Friend (Matt), pinned Rhiliegh Glowacki (OS), pinned Gray Clark (TH), won by major decision 10-1 over Alex Dalpee (Bgr), and was pinned by Friend in the third place match.

170: Nathan Day pinned Maddox Jandreau (Bgr), pinned Cohen Severence (Wins), and pinned Hunter Daley (TH) in the championship match.

195: Caleb Carlson pinned Channing Condon (Nok), was pinned by Chase Rancourt (Wins), was pinned by Wyatt Radcliff (Hich), and won by major decision 1 17-7 over Condon (Nok) in the fifth place match.

240: Philip Reed pinned Desmond Scribner (CR), pinned Leland Page (Matt), and was pinned by Xavier Huerta-Martinez (Wins) in the championship match.

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