Boothbay fell behind early, trailing 31-14, before mounting a comeback bid. The Seahawks fell short, losing 53-52 in Boothbay on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Finn Harkins led the Seahawls with 31 points. The Cougars were led by Brody Philbrick with 13.
