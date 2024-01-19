Advanced Search
Dirigo beats Boothbay boys by one Dirigo 53 - Boothbay 52

at

Boothbay fell behind early, trailing 31-14, before mounting a comeback bid. The Seahawks fell short, losing 53-52 in Boothbay on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Finn Harkins led the Seahawls with 31 points. The Cougars were led by Brody Philbrick with 13.

Finn Harkins brings the ball up the court for the Seahawks. (Mic LeBel photo)

